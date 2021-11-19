Students In Kerala Have Created A Low-Cost Oxygen Concentrator

A few months back, due to the second of Covid, the situation deteriorated as the pandemic was responsible for taking away a lot of lives. A lack of medical oxygen was one of the primary crises that most hospitals around the country faced, resulting in the deaths of many people. Currently, a team of Government Engineering College students in Thrissur has devised a solution to the significant issue. The Government Engineering College in Thrissur's eight-member team comprising Christo Kollannur, Christo Varghese, Athul C K, Ajith Vijay, Agnesh Babu, Albin Saju George, and Joseph Kuruvvila has developed an oxygen concentrator to solve oxygen shortage difficulties. The Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur just received the developmental project. Despite the fact that Kerala was unaffected by the scarcity, many remained alarmed.



The device was created by final-year mechanical and electrical engineering students in collaboration with Estro Tech Robotics (Estro), a college startup. Pressure Swing Adsorption is used to power the gadget. The machine separates and purifies oxygen from the ambient air. Its innovative technology allows it to properly adapt to the climatic conditions of Kerala.

However, the money invested in creating the device was significantly less than comparable commercial oxygen concentrators on the market, coming in just Rs 1.4 lakh. According to a team member, if it is mass-produced, the cost will be as low as Rs 80,000. Professor Mohandas P V, associate professor Manoj P J Ajay James, and assistant professor Binoy B B directed the proposal.

Christo explained that although oxygen concentrators were available on the market, they could only be used by a small number of patients at a time. Furthermore, imported equipment was unable to withstand the harsh climate of Kerala and was often broken. As a result, we devised an oxygen concentrator that is appropriate for our location. He added that around least four patients can use it at the same time. Another issue that hospitals encounter is the lack of bubble storage devices for oxygen. Furthermore, he claims that this Iowa oxygen concentrator can successfully create and provide oxygen and may be utilized in both hospitals and households.