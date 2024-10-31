Summary revision of voters’ list begins

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission on Tuesday started a special summary revision of the voters’ list in Odisha.This revision process will continue for one month till November 28.To create widespread public awareness, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha organised a walkathon and a ‘pathutsav’.The programme was inaugurated by CEO R S Gopalan.

Hundreds of students participated in the walkathon that started from Master Canteen Square here to Ram Mandir Square in Bhubaneswar.Later, a ‘pathutsav’ (street festival) was held in the city.

On this occasion, Gopalan said every citizen who has attained the age of 18 years must register their name on the voter list.“Our main objective is to strengthen democracy by creating widespread awareness among voters and 100 per cent participation in elections,” he said.

Khurda District Collector Chanchal Rana said democracy and elections are like two sides of the same coin and one is not possible without the other. Dhenkanal Collector and District Election Officer Somesh Kumar Upadhyay released special summary revision ofvoter list of Dhenkanal district. The district’selectoral roll now lists a total of 9,77,544 registered voters for the upcoming elections. This figure includes 5,03,816 male voters, 4,73,660 female voters and 68 transgender voters. Among the four constituencies, Dhenkanal has the highest number of registered voters at 2,73,083, followed by Hindol (SC) 2,64,244, Parjang2,20,744and Kamakhyanagar 2,19,473 voters. To support this voter base, 1,022 polling stations have been set up across the district, including two newly added stations, 183-Khamar Sahi and 192-Jaigopal Sahi, to ensure access for all voters.