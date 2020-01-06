Trending :
Home  > News > National

Support protest against CAA, not bandh for the cause: Mamata Banerjee

Support protest against CAA, not bandh for the cause: Mamata Banerjee
Highlights

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said though she backs protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, she will not...

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said though she backs protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, she will not support any bandh for the cause.

The Left parties had on December 26 last year announced a nationwide strike on January 8 and a seven-day protest from January 1 against the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Banerjee, speaking at an administrative meeting in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, observed that she supports the cause (protest against CAA, NPR and NRC) but will not back any bandh which she said causes trouble to people and loss to the exchequer.

Left leaders had sought support for the bandh from all political parties protesting the CAA.

Banerjee also instructed her administration to take measures to ensure normalcy on January 8.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top