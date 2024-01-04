Live
- Vicky Jain fights with wife Ankita; says 'Badi aayi captain'
- IWL 2023-24: Gladys Amfobea gives HOPS FC a New Year gift, scores in win over East Bengal FC
- Mimicry episode over, Trinamool MP gets dinner invitation from VP
- Naidu slams Jagan for dropping only backward class sitting MLAs
- Gurugram hotel murder case: Police get 5-day remand of 3 arrested accused
- NHPC lines up Rs 4,000 crore for 750 MW hydro project in Gujarat
- India will be a Hindu nation when PM Modi comes to power again: Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik
- By-elections for two MLC seats in Telangana on Jan 29
- Grasim to issue rights shares at Rs 1,812 apiece
- Kurnool MLA Hafeez New distributes increased pension to elderly
Just In
Supporters of Sushil Modi project him as 'Sankat Mochak' of BJP
Supporters of Sushil Kumar Modi came up with a poster and projected him as 'Sankat Mochak' of the BJP.
Patna: Supporters of Sushil Kumar Modi came up with a poster and projected him as 'Sankat Mochak' of the BJP.
The poster was placed at the income tax roundabout where the photograph of Lord Hanuman and Sushil Modi was joined together as his birthday is on January 5.
The supporters may be celebrating his birthday and uploaded a poster but it has many political meanings. Political analysts believe that Sushil Modi is trying to send a strong message that he is a strong pillar of the BJP in Bihar and ignoring him may hurt the party. Sushil Modi has been sidelined in the BJP since the 2020 assembly election in Bihar.
Sushil Modi is associated with the JP movement and played a crucial role in bringing the party to such a stage in Bihar. He would always be in the front if the BJP faced a political crisis. He is a seasoned politician who surprised many leaders in Bihar with his clinical moves. Sushil Modi is currently a Rajya Sabha MP of the BJP.