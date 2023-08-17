Supreme Court Collegium recommends Arunachal judicial officer as Gauhati HC Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday recommended the appointment of Arunachal Pradesh judicial officer Budi Habung as Gauhati High Court Judge.

The SC Collegium said that it had consulted other Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the Gauhati High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

Habung, a judicial officer, joined service in March 2010. He is the senior-most judicial officer of the Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service and served in various capacities in the state.

“The inputs placed by the government in the file indicate that he enjoys a good personal and professional image. Nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity,” noted the SC Collegium.

It also said that having regard to the material on record and all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Habung is suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court.

“The Chief Ministers and Governors of the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland have concurred in the recommendation,” said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court