Supreme Court declines to stay Delhi HC order on Kalkaji temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay a Delhi High Court order, which issued several directions in connection with the administration and maintenance of Kalkaji temple in south Delhi.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud refused to stay the high court order directing the appointment of Justice J.R. Midha (retd), as the administrator of the temple to look after its day-to-day affairs, and the issue of safety and security.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the petitioners, submitted that the high court has directed the Delhi Police to proceed with the removal of encroachments and unauthorised shopkeepers at the Kalkaji Temple and sought direction for the status quo till the plea was decided.

The bench replied that it will not grant the status quo and the matter needs to be examined in a larger perspective.

After hearing arguments, the top court issued notice on the plea and sought reply from the Central government and other parties.

It was argued before the apex court that the high court in September last year, issued a slew of directions regarding the administration and maintenance of the Kalkaji temple.

The top court was further informed that a redevelopment plan has been put into motion under which the temple priest has been deprived of right over the management of the temple.

Dhavan sought a stay on the high court order. Declining the stay, the top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing after the summer vacation.

The top court on March 25, declined to interfere with the high court order directing the removal of encroachments and unauthorised occupants and shopkeepers.