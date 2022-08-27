Supreme Court directs listing of freebie pleas before 3-judge bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed listing of pleas, which have raised the issue relating to the practice of political parties promising freebies, before a three-judge bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it was argued before it that the 2013 judgement delivered by a two-judge bench of the apex court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs The Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration. "Looking into the complexities of the issues involved and the prayer to overrule the judgement rendered by a two-judge bench of this court in Subramaniam Balaji, we direct listing of the set of petitions before a three-judge bench after obtaining the orders from the Chief Justice of India," the bench said.

"Ultimately, it appears that the issues raised by the parties require an extensive hearing before any considered order can be passed," it said. It noted there are certain preliminary issues that may be needed to be deliberated upon in these petitions.