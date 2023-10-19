Supreme Court extends AAP leader Satyendra Jain's bail plea; next hearing on November 6

New Delhi: The Supreme Court extended former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain's bail in an alleged money laundering case till November 6.

In its October 10 order, the apex court extended the interim bail granted to Jain till the next hearing on November 6. In May, Jain was granted interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks but with various conditions, including a bar on talking with the media and leaving Delhi without permission.

"List the matter on 06th November 2023 at 03:00 p.m before the Bench comprising Hon’ble Mr. Justice A.S. Bopanna and Hon’ble Ms. Justice Bela M. Trivedi. In the meanwhile, the interim bail, granted earlier, is extended till the next date of hearing i.e. 06th November, 2023."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had submitted before the court that Jain can be treated in custody as well.

Earlier, the apex court had extended bail granted to Jain on medical grounds till October 8. Jain had undergone surgery on July 21.

The AAP leader had moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases by the ED, challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea.

In April, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Jain stating that the applicant is an influential person and can tamper with evidence.