Supreme Court Grants Bail To Manish Sisodia In Delhi Excise Policy Case After 17 Months In Jail

The Supreme Court granted bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Sisodia, who has been in jail for 17 months, received regular bail in cases investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the now-scrapped excise policy.



A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan ordered Sisodia to provide a bail bond of ₹10 lakh with two sureties, surrender his passport, and report to the Investigating Officer twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. The court also emphasized that Sisodia must not attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence. The apex court had reserved its decision on August 6.

The bench rejected the ED’s request to prevent Sisodia from visiting the Delhi secretariat or the Chief Minister's office, unlike the restrictions placed on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when he was granted interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sisodia had previously approached the Supreme Court for bail twice. His initial plea was denied in October 2022, but the court allowed him to reapply if the trial did not conclude within six to eight months. When the trial failed to begin within six months, Sisodia sought bail on the grounds of delay, but his plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court on May 21. He then approached the Supreme Court again in June, but the court declined to hear his case after the ED promised to file its chargesheet by July 3. Sisodia filed his third bail application last month, challenging the high court's earlier decision.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in February 2023, followed by his arrest by the ED a month later. The case against him stems from allegations of irregularities in the excise policy, initially raised by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in July 2022. Alongside Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjay Singh have also faced scrutiny in the ED's investigation. While Sanjay Singh has been released on bail, Kejriwal remains in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.