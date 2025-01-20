  • Menu
Supreme Court Grants Custody Of 4-Year-Old Son To Nikita Singhania

  • The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Nikita Singhania, wife of late Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, granting her custody of their four-year-old son.
  • A plea by the child’s grandmother, Anju Devi, was dismissed.

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Nikita Singhania, granting her custody of her four-year-old son after the tragic death of her husband, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide last December.

Earlier this month, the court dismissed a custody plea filed by Anju Devi, Atul's mother, stating that she was "virtually a stranger" to the child. The court emphasized that custody should remain with one of the parents whenever feasible.

