Supreme Court Grants Custody Of 4-Year-Old Son To Nikita Singhania

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Nikita Singhania, granting her custody of her four-year-old son after the tragic death of her husband, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide last December.

Earlier this month, the court dismissed a custody plea filed by Anju Devi, Atul's mother, stating that she was "virtually a stranger" to the child. The court emphasized that custody should remain with one of the parents whenever feasible.