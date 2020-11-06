Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice To Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Over Letter To Arnab Goswami; Stays Arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him over a letter to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about the privilege notice issued against him.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, also said that Arnab Goswami should not be arrested in the case till the next date of hearing.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Arnab Goswami, submitted that Arnab is in jail. "He is being threatened, questioned. Case after case after case is being filed against him. He needs relief in this case," Salve said.

The bench allowed a plea moved by Salve to make the Central government a party to the case and appointed senior advocate Arvind Datar as an Amicus Curiae in the matter.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Arnab Goswami challenging a breach of privilege motion moved against him in the Maharashtra Assembly for criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

During the last date of hearing, Salve had submitted that there could be a breach of privilege only if there is any hindrance, obstruction, interference by a person in the performance of duties or workings of the House.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had on September 16 moved the breach of privilege motion against Goswami for allegedly using derogatory language against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar for their alleged inaction in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A similar motion was moved by MLA Manisha Koyande in the Legislative Council.