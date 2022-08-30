Supreme Court notice to Karnataka on hijab ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Karnataka government on a batch of petitions challenging the high court order that had upheld the state's ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions even as it took exception to some of the Muslim parties seeking more time. The Supreme Court told some of these parties, who have challenged the March 15 Karnataka High Court's Hijab ban ruling, it will not allow 'forum shopping'.

"This is not acceptable. You asked for early hearing time and again… Now it is listed, you ask for (more time). We will not permit forum shopping. That's all," Justice Hemant Gupta, heading a two-judge bench, said on being told that a letter seeking more time had been circulated.

A counsel appearing for those challenging the HC judgment said the matter had been suddenly listed for hearing on Sunday and that other counsel have to travel to Delhi from places like Karnataka. But the bench also comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said Karnataka is only 2.5 hrs away by flight.