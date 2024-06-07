Supreme Court Orders Release Of Water From Himachal Pradesh To Alleviate Delhi's Drinking Water Crisis

On June 6, the Supreme Court ordered the release of 137 cusecs of surplus water from upstream Himachal Pradesh, to be channeled through the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana into the Wazirabad barrage to alleviate Delhi’s severe drinking water shortage.



A Vacation Bench comprising Justices P.K. Mishra and K.V. Viswanathan issued this directive after reviewing the minutes from a June 5 meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board, which included representatives from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the Central Government.



During the meeting, the Board recognized the critical drinking water shortage in Delhi amid a heatwave affecting northern states. Himachal Pradesh agreed to supply an additional 137 cusecs of water to Delhi. However, Haryana, which must convey this water, objected, citing its own water crisis.



Haryana argued that Himachal Pradesh had no surplus water for Delhi. Justice Mishra countered, clarifying that Delhi's request was for Himachal’s water, not Haryana's. Justice Viswanathan emphasized that Haryana only needed to ensure the water’s passage.



Himachal Pradesh, represented by Additional Advocate General Vaibhav Shrivastava, expressed willingness to assist Delhi. Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing Delhi, accused Haryana of obstructing the process and politicizing the issue, asserting that Delhi needed the water to navigate the current crisis.



Justice Viswanathan instructed Haryana to facilitate the water's passage from Himachal Pradesh. The Bench ordered the release of the surplus water on June 7 and mandated prior notification to Haryana for seamless transit.



The court allowed the Upper Yamuna River Board and Haryana to verify the actual volume of water released. It also directed the Delhi government to prevent any water wastage.

In a previous hearing on June 3, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing both the Centre and Haryana, alleged significant water loss in Delhi, with over 50% being siphoned off or lost, attributing this to the tanker mafia. He urged the Delhi government to address these inefficiencies.

The Delhi government approached the Supreme Court due to the acute water scarcity, exacerbated by temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius.

