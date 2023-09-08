Supreme Court Petition Seeks Legal Action Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over 'Sanatan Dharma' Comments

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, requesting legal action against Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is a Tamil Nadu minister and the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, due to his contentious remarks concerning 'Sanatan Dharma.' Advocate Vineet Jindal, who identifies as a follower of Sanatan Dharma, has approached the highest court, expressing his distress over what he considers to be "hate speech" uttered by Udhayanidhi Stalin.



The plea underscores that the petitioner had previously filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner, urging action against the DMK leader under relevant penal provisions. However, an FIR has not yet been registered in this regard. Additionally, the application, presented by advocate RK Choudhary, seeks contempt proceedings against the Delhi Police for not implementing the guidelines set forth by the Supreme Court.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks pertaining to 'Sanatana Dharma' have generated widespread controversy nationwide. Earlier today, Udhyanidhi released a statement to clarify his statements regarding 'Sanatan Dharma' and questioned BJP leaders for interpreting his speech as 'incitement to genocide,' suggesting they are employing it as a defensive tactic.

In a four-page letter published on [date], Udhayanidhi expressed, "Let us commit to working for the advancement of the ideologies of Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, and Perasiriyar. May Social Justice thrive eternally."

Meanwhile, critiquing Udhayanidhi Stalin for his statement advocating the elimination of Sanatana Dharma, AIADMK expressed its disapproval on Thursday. The AIADMK party contended that the DMK leader was ridiculing the faith of the majority as a means to divert the attention of the Tamil Nadu populace away from pressing concerns. Instead of addressing the everyday issues faced by the people, such as the rising prices of essential goods and the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK asserted that discussing the beliefs of the majority and openly mocking them seemed to be the chosen approach. This, they argued, was a strategy to distract the people of Tamil Nadu.

Hpwever, on September 2, during a public event, Stalin called for the 'eradication' of Sanatan Dharma, likening it to diseases such as dengue and malaria.