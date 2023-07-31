Supreme Court Petitions Filed Against Governments Amid Manipur Violence

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, two women, who were subjected to a distressing incident of being stripped naked and paraded by a mob from warring tribes, have lodged petitions in the Supreme Court against the central and state governments. The situation in Manipur escalated when a video, recorded on May 4, emerged on social media platforms, capturing the horrifying act perpetrated by Meitei men against the two Kuki women. In response, on May 18, the Manipur police registered a case against unidentified armed individuals, citing charges of abduction, gang rape, and murder at Nongpol Sekmai police station in Thoubal district.



Today, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Centre's plea to transfer the trial of the Manipur viral video case. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud-led bench was initially set to address several cases related to the ethnic violence in the northeast state on July 28. However, due to the Chief Justice's poor health, the matter had to be postponed.

On July 20, the Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the Manipur violence case and directed both the state government and the central government to promptly address the matter and provide a detailed account of the actions taken.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud strongly condemned the incident, labeling it as the most severe form of constitutional abuse. Simultaneously, the central government, represented by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in an affidavit, informed the apex court that the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The government emphasized its "zero-tolerance towards any crimes against women."

The Centre further requested the Supreme Court to transfer the trial of the Manipur violence case to a jurisdiction outside the state. Additionally, the government urged the top court to mandate the completion of the entire trial concerning the violence in Manipur, including the gang-rape case, within a six-month timeframe.