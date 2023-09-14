Live
- Chinta Mohan condemned Chandrababu's arrest
- Cauvery water cannot be released to TN putting farmers, people and animals in distress: CM's letter to Union Hydropower Minister
- Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan Review: A Perfect Blend of Comfort, Style and Performance
- Nalgonda: BJP confusing public in Mini Jamili name
- Bengal forest dept worried over increasing human attacks on fishing cats
- Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders’ call to public to attend Vijayaberi Sabha in large number
- Khammam: Call to make Sonia’s meet a grand success
- Nalgonda: Congress will come to power in State, says Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
- Supreme Court real-time data will reflect on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI
- Bengaluru: Third Eye Seminar Educates Parents... Must All Autistic Children Go to Mainstream School?
Just In
Supreme Court real-time data will reflect on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday announced that case details of the Supreme Court will be made available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) on a daily real-time daily basis.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday announced that case details of the Supreme Court will be made available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) on a daily real-time daily basis.
"At a click of a button, you can access statistical information relating to institution, disposal and pendency of cases,” he said.
CJI Chandrachud said that onboarding on NJDG portal is under the top court's open data policy to bring transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.
In July during vacation, the disposal was 5,500 as opposed to 3,315, he said, adding that there are less than 100 cases pending before 2000.
Under the new initiative, Supreme Court case data for both civil and criminal cases may be analysed based on the age of the case to generate case management reports.
NJDG is an online platform under the eCourts Project already having a database of orders, judgments and case details of District & Subordinate Courts and High Courts.