Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Force States To Adopt National Education Policy
The Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking to compel Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal to implement the National Education Policy 2020, ruling that it cannot force states to adopt specific policies unless fundamental rights are violated.
The Supreme Court has rejected a petition that sought to mandate the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including its three-language formula, in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal.
In their ruling, Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan clarified the constitutional limitations of the court's authority, stating: "The Supreme Court, through Article 32 of the Constitution, can issue directives to protect citizens' fundamental rights, but cannot directly compel states to adopt specific policies like the NEP 2020."
The bench emphasized that while the court may intervene if a state's actions regarding the NEP violate fundamental or other legal rights, such examination was not appropriate under the current petition filed under Article 32.
The judges also noted the petitioner's lack of direct connection to the issue, pointing out that although the advocate, GS Mani, originated from Tamil Nadu, he currently resides in New Delhi. The petition had specifically targeted three states not governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The court concluded that while the main issue might be examined in a more appropriate proceeding, this particular petition was not the suitable vehicle for such consideration.