Supreme Court relief to Nupur Sharma

New Delhi: Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma cannot be arrested in the nine cases against her over her comments on Prophet Muhammad, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday. The court asked various states to respond to her request to combine multiple FIRs against her into one.

The Supreme Court will take up Nupur Sharma's request on August 10 and until then, no new cases can be filed.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam are the states that have been asked to respond to her case.

Nupur Sharma's lawyer told the Supreme Court that she had been facing increasing threats to her life since the court's scathing order on July 1.

"There is ever increasing threat to her safety. No amount of security could help her. Whatever happened in Supreme Court last time may have happened. But there is a real and genuine threat now. In Bengal also there is an FIR against her," said Nupur Sharma's lawyer Maninder Singh. After the July 1 order, she pleaded, there had been instances like an Ajmer Dargah employee threatening on video to slit her throat and another UP resident abusing her and threatening to behead her.