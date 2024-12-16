Supreme Court Restricts TM Krishna From Identifying As MS Subbulakshmi Award Recipient

The Supreme Court on Monday restricted Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna from presenting himself as a recipient of an award named after iconic singer MS Subbulakshmi. The court also prohibited Krishna from publicly projecting himself as an awardee.

The decision came shortly after Krishna was honored with the Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award, constituted by The Hindu Group. The apex court emphasized that its interim order should not be interpreted as a judgment on the Madras Music Academy, The Hindu Group, or Krishna's musical talent.

The order followed a plea challenging a Madras High Court ruling that permitted Krishna to receive the award. The petition, filed by V Srinivasan, grandson of MS Subbulakshmi, opposed Krishna's selection, alleging his controversial social media posts tarnished the late singer's reputation.

Earlier, on November 19, the Madras High Court had prohibited the Madras Music Academy from conferring the award to Krishna under its current name, pending further review.