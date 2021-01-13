Supreme Court stays implementation of new laws on agriculture

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the extraordinary order of stay of implementation of the farm laws will encourage the farmers' bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihoods, both in order to protect their own lives and health and in order to protect the lives and properties of others.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian observed that the negotiations between the farmers' bodies and the government have not yielded any result so far.

"Therefore, we are of the view that the constitution of a committee of experts in the field of agriculture to negotiate between the farmers' bodies and the government of India may create a congenial atmosphere," it said in its order.