Supreme Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Appeal Against Criminal Defamation Conviction

The Supreme Court is set to hear an appeal lodged by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, contesting the Gujarat high court's ruling that upheld his conviction in a criminal defamation case. Gandhi's plea challenges the high court's decision not to suspend his conviction and two-year jail term in the defamation case related to the "Modi" surname. The appeal was submitted on July 15, with Gandhi expressing concern that if the judgment is not stayed, it could severely restrict free speech, expression, thought, and statements.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and PK Mishra of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petition. The appeal was lodged precisely one week after the high court delivered a setback to Gandhi's efforts to regain his Lok Sabha membership, stating that the Congress leader had "breached modesty" and committed an offence involving "moral turpitude."



BJP leader Purnesh Modi, the complainant in the case, has already filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure that no orders are issued in Gandhi's appeal without hearing his side.

On March 23, a Gujarat magisterial court convicted Gandhi for his remarks on the "Modi" surname following a criminal complaint by Purnesh Modi. The conviction led to a two-year prison sentence, resulting in Gandhi's disqualification as a Member of Parliament under the Representation of People Act.