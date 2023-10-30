Live
- Court rules against Meta over penalty on illegal user info sharing
- US FTC to pay $100 mn in refunds to Vonage consumers who lost money
- PM Modi chairs meeting of Somnath temple trust in Gujarat
- Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for FB, Instagram in EU
- Govt making all efforts to help ex-servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar: Indian Navy chief
- Free Palestinian prisoners so that we return home: Israeli hostages
- Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian juniors storm into semis with stunning 6-2 win over New Zealand
- Singur plant row: Tata Motors can recover Rs 766 cr from Bengal govt as compensation
- Supriya Sule hails SC verdict directing Maha Speaker to complete defection petitions by Jan 31
- El Al to stop flying over Saudi Arabia, Oman on flights to Asia
Just In
Supriya Sule hails SC verdict directing Maha Speaker to complete defection petitions by Jan 31
Hours after the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra Speaker to conclude NCP's defection petitions by January 31 next year, party leader Supriya Sule welcomed the decision saying that they have finally got a timeline.
New Delhi : Hours after the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra Speaker to conclude NCP's defection petitions by January 31 next year, party leader Supriya Sule welcomed the decision saying that they have finally got a timeline.
The Supreme Court earlier in the day directed that proceedings in deciding pending defection petitions in the Shiv Sena split case shall be concluded by December 31. The top court has also directed the Maharashtra Speaker to conclude NCP's defection petitions by January 31, 2024.
Speaking to the media, Sule said, “I am eternally grateful to the Supreme Court for being fair and just Satyamev Jayate.” "We have finally got a timeline, and it clearly shows the Maharashtra government and the speaker’s office, which is supposed to be supreme," she said.
“We look at the speaker as not just of any party but the speaker is the custodian of fairness, honesty and truth, and which was not happening unfortunately in Maharashtra. Hence, the Supreme Court had to intervene, and they have made very strong comments on the speakers’ behaviours. And from the bottom of my heart, full gratitude and I am grateful for this justice,” she added.