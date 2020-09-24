Suresh Angadi, MoS Railways dies of Coronavirus at 65

The railway minister for the State Mr. Suresh Angadi breathed his last at the age of 65 due to Coronavirus. Mr. Suresh is the first member of Union Cabinet to have died due to the coronavirus.



Mr. Suresh Angadi passed away at around 8PM at the AIIMS, New Delhi Trauma Center which has been converter into COVID facility.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences by tweeting "Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti."



Tributes are also poured across the political spectrum

