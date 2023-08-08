Survey of Gyanvapi resumes on day 4

Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India resumed the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque here on the fourth day on Monday but the start of work was delayed by three hours on account of the rush at the adjacent Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said all the three domes and basements of the Gyanvapi complex were covered in the survey on Sunday. But the resumption of work on Monday was delayed by three hours and it could start only by 11 am due to the rush of devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he said. The work of mapping, measuring and photography of the places covered on Sunday will continue, he said. “The work of photography, mapping and measurement was done and the basement of Vyas ji has also been surveyed.

The work of the survey will take more time,” he had said on Sunday. The Muslim side had alleged on Sunday “rumours” were being spread that a Hindu idol and a ‘trishul’ (trident) was found during the survey. They demanded the administration put a stop to such “rumours”. “Such rumours can generate hysteria in the public.