Suspected Kuki militants kill 4 villagers in Manipur

Imphal: Suspected Kuki militants killed four villagers, including a father and his son, in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said on Thursday.

A police official in Imphal said that the four villagers from Akasoi village in Bishnupur district who went to nearby forested areas of Churachandpur district on Wednesday to collect firewood, were first kidnapped by the militants and then killed.

The bodies of the victims were recovered on Thursday by the police team from Kumbi in Bishnupur district.

The four victims identified as Ibomcha Singh (51) and his son Anand Singh (20), Romen Singh (38) and Dara Singh (37).

Villagers saw the dead bodies in the social media network, operated by various Kuki organisations and informed the police who then recovered the bodies.

The security forces are now conducting the search operations to nab the militants.