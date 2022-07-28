Suspended MPs spend night at Parliament premises, not ready to apologise

New Delhi: Braving mosquitoes and the heat, five suspended MPs, including Communist Party of India's Santosh Kumar and Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, spent the night near the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex.

Trinamool Congress's Dola Sen and Santanu Sen were present at the site till post midnight.

With authorities not granting permission for a tent, five MPs slept under the sky as a protest against the suspension of 24 MPs, 20 from Rajya Sabha and four Congress members from Lok Sabha.

On Thursday morning, TMC MP Mausam Noor who brought tea for the MPs said that the Opposition MPs will not apologise and the protest will continue. "There is no question of apologising. We want to have discussions on price rise in Parliament but we were suspended. Our 50-hour-long protest will continue outside," said Noor.Her comment came after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's statement that suspension can be revoked if Opposition MPs apologise.

Another TMC MP Shanta Chhetri also hit out at the government saying they were only raising issues of the common people.

"We are not going to apologise as we haven't done anything wrong. We've raised the issues of common people. The country is suffering from price rise and raising the issue is not wrong," said Chhetri.