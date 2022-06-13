Suspicious movement detected by BSF along IB

The BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement in Arnia sector near the International Border (IB) in Jammu, officials said on Monday.

On being challenged, the miscreants resorted to firing which was retaliated by BSF troops on Sunday night.

"Alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to IB in Arnia Sector yesterday night at about 930 pm," the BSF said.

"The troops challenged on which miscreants fired. BSF retaliated by firing few bursts towards them due to which they ran back."

It said a search operation has been launched in the area since early Monday morning. However, nothing has been recovered so far.