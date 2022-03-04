  • Menu
Sustainable growth possible only with sustainable energy sources: PM Modi

India can be a global hub of green hydrogen as an ample availability of renewable energy gives the country an inherent advantage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He also said that it is India's clear vision that sustainable growth is possible only with sustainable energy sources Addressing a post-budget webinar, Modi said, "Ample availability of renewable energy power gives India an inherent advantage, it can be a global hub of green hydrogen.''

