Suvendu Adhikari invited to BJP meeting in Delhi

Kolkata: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has been specially invited to the BJP meeting in Delhi on Friday.

The meeting will be attended by 12 newly elected BJP Lok Sabha members from West Bengal as well. These include state party president Sukanta Majumdar, who has been re-elected from the Balurghat constituency in South Dinajpur district.

As of the latest information available, the 12 Lok Sabha members and LoP Suvendu Adhikari will reach Delhi by evening.

Majumdar has confirmed the invitation being sent to the LoP to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, insiders from the state unit of the BJP said that despite falling much short of expectations of electoral achievements in West Bengal, the Central leadership of the party has acknowledged the efforts of Suvendu Adhikari in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.

“Adhikari’s success lies in the fact that both the Lok Sabha seats in his native district of East Midnapore namely Kanthi and Tamluk have been grabbed by BJP candidates this time. What is even more significant is that both Kanthi and Tamluk had elected Trinamool Congress candidates in 2019. The credit of snatching both the seats from the ruling party undoubtedly goes to the leader of the opposition,” said a BJP state committee member in West Bengal.

While the former judge of the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay has been elected as a BJP candidate from Tamluk, the victor for Kanthi Lok Sabha is the leader of the opposition’s younger brother Soumendu Adhikari.

While Gangopadhyay’s victory margin is 77,733 votes, that of Adhikari is 47,764.