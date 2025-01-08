Swachhata Rath Yatra launched for Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: In a collective effort to realize the Yogi government’s vision of a grand and clean Mahakumbh 2025, government agencies, public representatives, and local citizens are working together to ensure the success of this historic event. As part of this initiative, the Swachhata Rath Yatra was launched in Prayagraj to promote cleanliness and raise public awareness, drawing significant community partici-pation.

The Swachhata Rath Yatra was launched to ensure Prayagraj reflects a spirit of cleanliness for the devotees and tourists attending Mahakumbh. With the Mahakumbh Nagar route passing through the city, the initiative aims to maintain a pristine environment for the millions of visitors expected during this grand event.

The rally was flagged off from Chowk Kotwali by Mayor Umesh Chand Ganesh Kesharwani. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the Swachhata Rath Yatra aligns with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to a clean Mahakumbh.

He described the event as ‘Jan Jagran Yatra’ aimed at making Prayagraj clean, healthy, and discplined. Citizens were urged to avoid littering, use dustbins, and refrain from using single- plastic use. The event received enthusiastic support from the local population, with many actively participating.

