'Swadeshi tech' to counter drone threat: Amit Shah

New Delhi: In a big push to Atmanirbhar Bharat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that a 'make-in-India' technology will soon be available in the country to counter the drone attack threat and secure India's borders.

Speaking at the 18th Investiture Ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF), Shah said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and order agencies are working on an anti-drone "swadeshi technology" to deal with this danger. "Smuggling of drugs, arms, and explosives through tunnels and drones is a major challenge. Today, it is very important for us to deal with these challenges at the earliest. I am confident that we will soon increase our presence at the borders with Swadeshi (made-in-India) anti-drone technology," Shah said. Shah's comments come days after the drone attack at the Jammu air station in June this year in which two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured while a portion of a building was damaged. This was the first such attack in India.

Meanwhile, Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's independent security strategy. He also gave way gallantry medals to serving personnel and for those killed in the line of duty from the country's largest frontier force.

"I used to think if there is a security policy of this country or not? Till Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, we did not have any independent security policy," Shah said. "It was either influenced by foreign policy or it was overlapping with the foreign policy".

"Our idea is to have peaceful relations with all, but if someone disturbs our borders, if someone challenges our sovereignty, the priority of our security policy is that such an attempt will be replied in the same language," he said. This security policy was a "big achievement" as the country wanted such a good plan, Shah said.