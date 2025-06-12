Swain reviews welfare schemes in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Industries, Technical Education and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain reviewed various welfare schemes and development works of the State and the Central governments at Collectorate conference hall here on Tuesday.

Swain said no poor person should be deprived of the benefits of the welfare schemes. All benefits should reach the beneficiaries on time, he added. Swain called for maintaining transparency, accountability and inclusivity while implementing welfare schemes. The minister also directed the district administration to release compensation to farmers who have suffered crop loss due to untimely rains. He also suggested measures for construction of cold storage.

Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany raised the issue of development projects in tribal-dominated areas. District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay apprised the minister about the status of rural development and drinking water projects.

Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak, Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, SP Abhinav Sonkar and field authorities participated in the review meeting.