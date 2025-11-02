Swati Maliwal alleges Punjab govt blocking newspaper distribution over ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’ reports

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday accused the Punjab government of attempting to suppress media coverage of her recent allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, by obstructing newspaper distribution across the state.

Taking to social media platform X, Maliwal wrote: "Shocking! This morning, Punjab government has reportedly attempted to block the distribution of newspapers across several areas. All this is happening because the news about Arvind Kejriwal ji’s Sheesh Mahal 2.0 is spreading like wildfire throughout Punjab."

"Media houses are being threatened that if they cover this news or show Swati Maliwal, their government advertisements will be stopped. Dictatorship at peak!" she added.

The remark follows a series of posts made by Maliwal on Saturday, in which she renewed her attack on Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging misuse of government resources and the creation of a lavish residential complex she referred to as "Sheesh Mahal 2.0" in Punjab.

According to Maliwal’s claims, a two-acre, seven-star government bungalow located in Chandigarh’s Sector 2, originally designated for the Punjab Chief Minister, has allegedly been allotted to Kejriwal. She further alleged that two additional government-owned luxury bungalows in Sector 39, No. 960, reportedly for former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and No. 926 for former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, have also been occupied by AAP leaders who have relocated from Delhi.

"Occupying government property is a crime," Maliwal stated, alleging that the Punjab government has extended similar facilities to several Delhi-based AAP functionaries currently residing in Chandigarh.

She also claimed that Kejriwal had recently travelled from the bungalow premises to Ambala in a government helicopter before flying to Gujarat in a Punjab government jet for party-related work.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Punjab government have not yet responded to Maliwal’s latest allegations.