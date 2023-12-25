'Sweet revenge': Ajit Pawar sharpens knives to vanquish reel-life Shivaji Amol Kolhe as Shirur MP

Pune: Aiming for a "sweet revenge", breakaway Nationalist Congress Party-AP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar wants to vanquish Shirur's sitting NCP-Sharad Pawar MP Dr. Amol R. Kolhe in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A medico-turned-actor, Kolhe is popular for his television serial roles essaying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and was elected as MP from Shirur constituency in 2019.

Last July, when the NCP split vertically, Kolhe had hobnobbed with the Ajit Pawar group, later became a fence-sitter, and then "returned" to the NCP-SP.

Peeved at the perceived treachery, now Ajit Pawar has vowed to ensure Kolhe’s defeat from Shirur, a traditional NCP stronghold.

Shirur is made up of six Legislative Assembly segments Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed-Alandi, Shirur, Hadapsar and Bhosari.

Ajit Pawar’s confidence stems from the fact that of these six constituencies, four MLAs are with him, one is with Sharad Pawar and the last one belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Those with him are: Atul V. Benke (Junnar), Dilip Walse-Patil (Ambegaon), Dilip Mohite (Khed-Alandi) and Chetan Tupe (Hadapsar), Ashok R. Pawar (Shirur) is with NCP-SP and Mahesh K. Landge (Bhosari) was elected on a BJP ticket.

Without naming Kolhe, Ajit Pawar accused him of neglecting the constituency for the past five years which could benefitted the electorate.

More so, Ajit Pawar added that he had given a ticket to Kolhe, and along with Walse-Patil, had strived very hard to ensure his election to defeat the then sitting three-time MP and Shiv Sena strongman Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.

"He (Kolhe) completely deserted his constituency and was hardly seen in any of the six Assembly segments. He even wanted to resign as MP because he was too busy with the film and television world," he claimed.

The Deputy CM added that Kolhe had told him and Sharad Pawar how, since he was an artiste, his movies were getting affected, even his film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had reportedly flopped and he was hit financially owing to his political commitments and sought their permission to resign as MP.

Ajit Pawar added that he never wanted to rake up these issues, but since the election season is coming, some people are becoming enthusiastic and taking out ‘sangharsh yatras’ or ‘padyatras’.

Unfazed by the sudden direct targeting, Kolhe said he was gearing up to re-contest his constituency "if Sharad Pawar Saheb gives the ticket, am fully focussed on my work and not concerned" about what the rivals are saying or doing.

"Ajit Pawar is a senior leader… I can’t comment on his views or statements. I do not feel he will challenge a small worker like me… But whatever good work I have done, it was he who always appreciated it," Kolhe said diplomatically.

He also said that Ajit Pawar should have extended support to his padyatras which was in the interests of the farming community of the state.

However, continuing in the same vein, Ajit Pawar said that his party would field a new candidate from Shirur depending on the public opinion, and after they get elected they are expected to work in their constituency.

"Now, we shall ensure the victory of any candidate who will contest from Shirur," he declared, indicating an all-out for political vendetta for Kolhe's snub in July.

However, a senior NCP-SP leader from Pune said that Ajit Pawar is "displaying over-confidence, or trying to achieve a ‘mission impossible’ in Shirur with BJP support".

Interestingly, the Shirur battle may become an interesting pot-boiler in the coming months with too many aspirants across the political spectrum tightening their belts for the Lok Sabha battle.

Besides Kolhe, now Ajit Pawar wants to field his nominee, the former Shiv Sena MP Shivajrao Adhalrao Patil is planning to contest while sitting Bhosari MLA Mahesh K. Landge is eyeing a BJP ticket.

Local leaders say the possibility of more hopefuls from the ruling ally Shiv Sena and opposition Congress or Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, jumping into the fray is not entirely ruled out in the weeks ahead.