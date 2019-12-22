SWRWWO school celebrates annual day

New Delhi: South Western Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO), English Medium High School, Gadag Road Hubballi conducted Annual Day Function on Saturday. Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager of South Western Railway was the chief guest.

A science, social science and Maths exhibition was also organised. Around 40 children participated and prizes were announced to the models that illustrated concepts effectively.

Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager of South Western Railway, distributed cash award and prizes to toppers from LKG to class 10 for Year 2018-19. Congratulating the awardees, Ajay Kumar Singh said that the annual day function is to recognise the talents of the meritorious children which will motivate more and more wards to achieve better results year after year.

Total 62 prizes were distributed among the students. Various cultural programmes and fancy-dress show were also organized on this occasion. A thematic Mime on ill effects of excessive usage of mobile phone was well received.

Some students of this school have achieved remarkable milestones. Master Vinay Kumar Dammu is selected for State Level Football Championship, Master Indupriya has won 2nd prize in senior group and Koushik has won 2nd prize in junior group at State Level Karate.

Sujata Singh, President of SWRWWO and Additional General Manager PK Mishra also gave away prizes to the young achievers . AK Singh emphasized that School education has the most important role in the character-building of the students, as it is here that they imbibe the ideals of respect for elders, for our culture and tradition, and also discipline and punctuality and most importantly, human values.

Learning is the most valuable and empowering experience. In this great process of character-building, the crucial role is played by the teachers who train the future generations and are the path-breakers of the society and the nation.

Truly, a teacher is a social reformer as the efficiency and quality of an educational institution ultimately rests on the teachers, who should be treated as the most revered 'Gurus'. A teacher is like a lamp that lights a hundred other lamps.

Sunita Gupta, Sikha Jain, Aruna Kumari, Treasurer of SWRWWO, Meenal Gandhe, Divisional President/SWRWWO all the executive committee members of the SWRWWO, Senior Officers of SWR, awardees and their parents attended the function. Shameen Bhanu, Principal of SWRWWO's English Medium School proposed vote of thanks.