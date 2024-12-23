‘Systematic conspiracy’ to undermine EC’s integrity: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for making changes to an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents, alleging that the tweak is a part of Modi government’s “systematic conspiracy” to destroy the institutional integrity of the Election Commission.

Taking to social media platform X, Kharge slammed the Modi government’s “calibrated erosion” of the ECI’s integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and democracy.

This comes after the central government tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates to prevent their misuse. Based on the recommendation of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Union law ministry on Friday amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of “papers” or documents open to public inspection.

The Congress chief tweeted, “Modi Govt’s audacious amendment in the Conduct of Election Rules is another assault in its systematic conspiracy to destroy the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India. Earlier, they had removed the Chief Justice of India from the Selection panel which appoints Election Commissioners, and now they have resorted to stonewall electoral information, even after a High Court order.”

“Every time the Congress party wrote to the ECI, regarding specific poll irregularities such as voter deletions and lack of transparency in EVMs, the ECI has responded in a condescending tone and chosen not to even acknowledge certain serious complaints. This again proves that the ECI, even though is a quasi-judicial body is not behaving independently. Modi Govt’s calibrated erosion of ECI’s integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and Democracy and we will take every step to safeguard them,” Kharge added.

According to Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, all “papers” related to elections shall be open to public inspection. The amendment by the central government inserts “as specified in these rules” after “papers.” The Union Law Ministry and ECI officials separately explained that a court case was the “trigger” behind the amendment.