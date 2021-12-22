Take on TRS, Amit Shah tells TS leaders

New Delhi: Gear up for the next general elections, be with the people, expose and take up agitations against the "anti-people policies of TRS," raise demand for inquiry against KCR on charges of corruption was the direction given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the State BJP leaders, including Bandi Sanjay, Eatala Rajender, Vijayashanti and others led by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy met him in New Delhi on Tuesday.

It is said that Amit Shah had sought the opinion of the political situation in the State from each one of them. He told them not to fall under the trap of KCR on issues like paddy procurement. "Don't bother about the meetings or discussions that take place at government-to- government level.

As a party, go aggressive and expose the misdeeds and failures of the TRS," he said. He further said that he would soon come to Telangana on a two-day visit and review the situation. Thereafter, he said he would be visiting the State at regular intervals.

He is learnt to have sought details about the expenditure incurred on projects like Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram and the borrowings by the State Government from financial institutions.

He told the State leaders to make people aware about the funds the Centre had given to the State under various Centrally-sponsored schemes.

He also asked the State leaders to put all their differences on the backburner and work unitedly against the State Government. It is learnt that the BJP central leadership was contemplating giving a key position to Eatala Rajender.