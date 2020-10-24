Take right precautions in battle against Covid-19: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his message to the state on the eve of Dussehra urged people to take precautions in the fight against Covid-19.

"Dussehra is a pious and principled path exemplified by the life and deeds of Lord Rama. It also honours Goddess Durga's battle against Mahishasura, fighting the evil forces. Let us keep our spirits high, by taking right precautions in the fight against Covid-19, as is being done all this while," Sawant said. 568 persons have died in the state after testing positive for Covid-19, while 41,813 persons have tested positive so far. Goa currently has 2,824 active cases of coronavirus.

Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his message also said that the festival strengthens national integration and "reaffirms our abiding faith in the concept of unity in diversity".

"Today, when the world is torn by the evils of intolerance, hatred and violence let us renew our commitment to the great values of tolerance, brotherhood and peace," Koshyari said.