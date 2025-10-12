Taliban Minister Says Exclusion Of Women Journalists In Delhi Press Meet Was ‘Not Intentional’

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has defended the exclusion of women journalists from his initial press conference in New Delhi, calling it unintentional and caused by a “technical issue.” The Taliban leader, who is on a week-long visit to India, faced strong backlash after his earlier media interaction featured only male reporters.

The Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women’s Press Corps condemned the incident as “highly discriminatory,” rejecting any diplomatic justification. Amid mounting criticism, Muttaqi’s team issued fresh invitations for a second press event on Sunday, this time open to all media personnel.

Addressing the controversy, Muttaqi said the first conference was organized on short notice with a limited list of invitees and stressed that there was no intent to exclude anyone. “No one’s rights, whether men’s or women’s, should ever be denied,” he stated.

Muttaqi met India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday to discuss trade, connectivity through Chabahar port, stalled development projects, and the possible return of Afghan detainees. He also mentioned potential student exchange programs and upcoming flights between Amritsar and Afghanistan.

Responding to global criticism over the Taliban’s treatment of women, Muttaqi claimed that female education continues in parts of Afghanistan, saying, “Education is not haram.” He denied reports of instability and insisted that Afghanistan is now “safe and peaceful.”

Meanwhile, the Indian government distanced itself from the Taliban event, clarifying that it had no role in organizing the earlier press meet. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accused the government of allowing gender discrimination on Indian soil.

Muttaqi’s visit marks his first official trip to India since the Taliban seized power in 2021, as the regime seeks to rebuild ties with regional partners despite global criticism of its policies toward women and civil liberties.