Talks & terror can’t go together: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday slammed Pakistan, asserting that India will not engage in dialogue with nations that foster terrorism.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh criticised Pakistan’s support for terrorism, highlighting the country’s practice of giving state funerals to terrorists with military honours. The Defence Minister emphasised that dialogue is only possible with civilised and democratic nations, not those driven by religious fanaticism and hatred towards India. “The language of terrorism is fear, blood, and hate, not dialogue," he said, adding that “the voice of dialogue is suppressed under the firing of bullets."

“There cannot be talks where there is blood. Pakistan is caught in its trap. There should be no doubt about Pakistan’s intentions and policy," he added.

The Defence Minister warned Pakistan, saying, “Those who dream of giving India a thousand cuts should now wake up," and asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is prepared to take any measures against terrorism.