Tamil actor Vijay floats political party

Chennai: Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay on Friday announced the formation of political party, 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam,' stating that his commitment to ‘fundamental political change’ with transparent, caste-free, and corruption-free administration. The actor made the big announcement after his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, gave a nod to the formation of the political party in a meeting held in Chennai last week.
In a statement issued by the actor, Vijay said, "We are making an application now to the EC to register our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want." "Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people's work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it," the actor said.
After obtaining the approval of the Election Commission, the party plans to conduct public meetings and events. During these gatherings, they will present their policies, principles, and action plans, as well as introduce a flag and party symbol.