Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Reviews Preparations For Cyclone ‘Fengal’ Amid IMD Alert

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a high-level meeting at the Secretariat to assess the state’s readiness for Cyclone Fengal, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts will form over the Southwest Bay of Bengal on November 27.

The meeting involved senior ministers, government officials, and district collectors from the Cauvery Delta region, including districts like Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Pudukottai, and Cuddalore, expected to face the cyclone’s impact.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for the Delta region over the next two days. In response, Chief Minister Stalin instructed officials to ensure relief centers are fully prepared and to preemptively relocate residents from low-lying areas. He stressed the importance of safeguarding lives, property, and agriculture while minimizing disruptions.

Precautionary measures have been initiated to protect crops and maintain uninterrupted electricity supply. Stalin also emphasized swift inter-departmental coordination to address potential power outages and other emergencies.

District collectors assured the Chief Minister of their readiness, with adequate relief camps set up and essential equipment like boats, generators, and motor pumps mobilized. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to critical districts, including Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai. Two additional NDRF teams have been stationed in Thanjavur for enhanced preparedness.

With these proactive measures, Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Fengal, prioritizing safety and effective disaster management across vulnerable areas.