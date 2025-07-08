Tamil Nadu govt to expand ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme for job aspirants

Chennai: After the successful launch of coaching centres under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme for UPSC aspirants, the Tamil Nadu government is expanding its focus to support youngsters aiming to clear other Central government competitive examinations.

The state has announced plans to establish residential training centres in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore for aspirants of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), and banking services. The initiative will be implemented by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) in collaboration with private partners.

According to officials, the centres will be operational within three months to align with the schedule of upcoming recruitment exams. Each of the three centres will have the capacity to accommodate 300 students, with four classrooms seating 60 students each.

The facilities will include a 100-seater auditorium, computer labs, study halls, library rooms, hostels, and dining halls, offering a comprehensive environment for academic preparation and residential support.

A senior TNSDC official said the centres would be equipped with modern learning infrastructure, including smart boards, LCD projectors, and audio-visual aids. Additionally, there will be 24/7 electricity with backup power, high-speed Internet, and CCTV surveillance to ensure a secure and uninterrupted learning environment.

“The training model will combine classroom sessions with self-study, doubt-clearing sessions, mock tests, and continuous evaluation,” the official added.

“An expert committee will oversee the selection of training partners through a transparent tendering process,” he said.

Each batch of students will undergo a six-month intensive coaching programme, designed to match the standards of top-tier private coaching institutions. The government has also established a dedicated vertical for competitive exams under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, specifically to offer free training and guidance for exams conducted by central recruitment agencies like SSC, RRB, IBPS, and UPSC.

Officials stated that this initiative aims to enhance Tamil Nadu’s representation in the Central government services by supporting talented youth from all socio-economic backgrounds with quality training and infrastructure. “This is not just about coaching; it’s about empowerment and representation,” a senior official remarked.