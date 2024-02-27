Tamil Nadu has given me unconditional love: PM Modi

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his relationship with Tamil Nadu has been decades old and that the people have given him unconditional love all these years.

The Prime Minister was addressing a mammoth rally at Palladam near Tiruppur on Tuesday during the culmination of the six month long ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ rally undertaken by the Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai.

PM Modi said that the Kongu area of Tamil Nadu is one of the most vibrant textile and industrial hubs of the state and the area contributes to the wind energy capacity of the country.

He said that the risk taking entrepreneurs and MSME’s play a role in making the country a fastest growing economy.

At the programme in Palladam, the people and our Party Karyakartas shared very special tokens of affection which I will greatly cherish.



On behalf of farmers in Erode, a turmeric garland was presented. Our Government's decision to set up a National Turmeric Board has received… pic.twitter.com/MfuspRjtfA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2024

Showering accolades on the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, PM Modi said that the six month long ‘En Mann, en Makkal’ padayatra has been historic and also congratulated the Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai and party office bearers for its success.

PM Modi said that even though the BJP is not in power in Tamil Nadu, the state has always been in the heart of the BJP. He added that the people of Tamil Nadu know this and that those who have looted the state for decades are afraid of the increasing power of the BJP in the state.

Earlier, the people of Erode gifted a humongous 67 kg of turmeric garland to the Prime Minister as a token of thankful gesture in establishing the Turmeric Board. Turmeric is cultivated in large volumes in the Erode region. Farmers believe that the creation of Turmeric board boosts exports thereby bringing in more revenue.

The Thoda tribal community also presented a community handmade shawl to the Prime Minister. This was to express gratitude to the Prime Minister over his reference about women Self Help Groups.

A replica of the Jallikattu Bull was also presented to the Prime Minister. This was due to the initiative taken to bring back Jallikattu -- the traditional bull fight of the state -- which was banned during the Congress-DMK United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.