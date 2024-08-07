Tamil Nadu Health Minister Orders Transfer Of Paramkudi Government Hospital Dean Over Mismanagement

Live
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniam ordered the transfer of the dean of Paramkudi Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday due to poor hospital management.
During a surprise inspection, Subramaniam expressed dissatisfaction with the hospital's upkeep, particularly noting the inadequate maintenance of the CT scan room.
Additionally, he contacted the contractor responsible for the hospital's extension, questioning why construction of even a single floor had not been completed after 18 months.
The minister was also shocked to find welfare scheme posters featuring former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa inside the hospital. He asked the dean if he was aware of the government's change three years ago.
Jayalalithaa, the late AIADMK leader, saw her party lose to the DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, in the 2021 Assembly elections.