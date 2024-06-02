Tamil Nadu police on lookout for source of hoax bomb threat in Chennai airport, YMCA building

Chennai: Tamil Nadu police, on Sunday, found that the threat through an email that bombs are kept in Chennai international airport and YMCA building in the city was a hoax. The email was received during the early hours of the day.



The Bomb Disposal Squad of Greater Chennai Police searched every area of the airport and found that there was nothing suspicious there. Similarly, the threat of a bomb in the YMCA building also turned out to be a hoax.

Police and bomb squad, after a detailed search, were not able to find anything in the airport or the YMCA premises.

A week ago too, there was a threat to Chennai international airport and the anonymous mail said that a bomb would explode in the airport within a week. The mail was received by a private airline and two media houses.

Sources in the Greater Chennai Police told IANS that the cyber wing of the police has commenced a detailed study on the source of the email.

The Police have also registered a case and commenced an investigation into the matter.