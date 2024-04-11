Live
Tamil Nadu to witness slight drop in temperature in next few days
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, have forecasted a slight drop in temperature over the next few days in Tamil Nadu.
The RMC released a statement on Thursday informing that the maximum temperature in southern districts of Tamil Nadu and some parts of Puducherry is going to decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next few days.
Additionally, according to the statement, moderate to light rainfall is expected in the southern delta districts of Tamil Nadu between April 11 and April 15. The rains will be due to fluctuating wind directions in the upper and lower layers of the atmosphere.
The rains and easterly winds that are likely to hit some parts of Tamil Nadu will bring down the temperature in the next few days, as per the statement.
The RMC also said that Chennai is expected to have cloudy skies with a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. However, in some interior regions of Tamil Nadu, the temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius.