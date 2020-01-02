Trending :
Tamil Writer Held For Remarks Against PM Modi, Amit Shah

Tamil writer and well-known orator, Nellai Kannan was arrested in Perambalur on Wednesday on the charge of allegedly making provocative hate speeches...

Chennai: Tamil writer and well-known orator, Nellai Kannan was arrested in Perambalur on Wednesday on the charge of allegedly making provocative hate speeches against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. Kannan was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him for his speech during a meeting on CAA on December 29, organised by the Social Democratic Party of India. During the course of his speech, Kannan is reported to have made highly provocative remarks and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The TN police, acting on complaints against him, arrested Kannan. The news agency ANI posted a tweet of Kannan's arrest:



BJP's spokesman for Tamil Nadu, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Kannan had made a highly provocative hate speech against against PM Modi and Union Home Minister, Shah.

A video of Kannan's purported speech went viral following which the BJP lodged a complaint with the police seeking his arrest. The BJP also held a demonstration on Wednesday in Chennai, against for his alleged hate speech against the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. Twitterati called for his arrest and prosecution and condemned his purported hate speech.

