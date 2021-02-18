Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry

Puducherry: Tamilisai Soundararajan formally took additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday.

She was sworn in today as Lieutenant Governor, an additional charge, as she already holds the position of Telangana Governor.

Chief Minister of the state V Narayanasamy was present at the ceremony.

He also welcomed the newly-appointed LG at Raj Nivas on Wednesday.

"HCM Shri V Narayanasamy warmly welcomed the new HLG Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan at #RajNivas #Puducherry," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Puducherry tweeted.

Kiran Bedi was removed from her post by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, as the Lt Governor of state.