Tapi River bridge near Kamrej closed for month as NHAI begins repairs after Gambhira collapse kills 18

Ahmedabad: The Tapi River bridge located on National Highway 48 near Kamrej will remain closed from Friday onwards as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched urgent repair operations following the Gambhira bridge collapse that left 18 dead and two people missing.

The bridge will remain closed from today for a month as part of an extensive repair effort, prompting the Surat district administration to announce a traffic diversion via the Kim-to-Ena stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

A notification issued by the administration instructed NHAI to erect clear signage for diverted routes, informing motorists of the change.

Notably, two-wheelers will not be permitted on the Expressway route.

The NH-48 corridor comprises two parallel bridges for traffic in opposite directions. While the Surat-to-Bharuch bridge is structurally sound, the Bharuch-to-Surat bridge has developed a widening gap between two slabs due to damage in the expansion joint.

A steel plate has been temporarily installed to cover the gap, but previous repair attempts — limited to an eight-hour closure — failed to provide a lasting solution.

Under the new traffic arrangement, vehicles (excluding two-wheelers) travelling from Bharuch will be rerouted at Kim to join the Expressway and can exit near Ena village in Palsana taluka before rejoining NH-48.

Traffic from Surat to Bharuch will remain unaffected. The old bridge between Kholvad and Kathor, connected to the highway, is now restricted to two-wheelers only, as heavy vehicles are barred due to safety concerns.

“This phase of repair will take at least 28 days,” an NHAI official confirmed, adding that with the Expressway providing an alternative route, full-scale repair on the Bharuch-to-Surat section can now begin.

The urgency was triggered after Union Water Resources Minister C.R. Patil brought the issue to the attention of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Following ministry instructions, the NHAI expedited preparations to make the Kim-to-Ena stretch (the stretch being used as a diversion route while the Bharuch-to-Surat bridge on NH-48 undergoes repairs) operational for vehicles entering Surat from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Bharuch.

Barricades on the Expressway have been removed to facilitate smoother movement, and additional safety measures have been implemented to ensure commuter convenience.

Meanwhile, authorities have also closed the Rangsetu bridge near Shinor to heavy vehicles.

This bridge, located on the Segva–Rajpipla route, links Shinor in Vadodara district with Nandod in Narmada district and is heavily used by freight carriers heading to and from Maharashtra.

Built in 2005, the bridge has undergone multiple repairs — in 2015–16, when a Rs 10 crore restoration lasted over six years, and again in 2021 with Rs 1.25 crore spent over two months.

Now, in light of the Gambhira collapse, officials have decided to decommission the aging structure for heavy-duty use and have proposed constructing a new bridge at an estimated cost exceeding Rs 250 crore.